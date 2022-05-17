Never having to think about keys because all locks, from your car to your front door, are controlled by your phone – that’s quite nice. But not having to think is not the same as ‘not having to worry’. Because what if your phone is empty? And even worse, what if hackers find a way to open your car? That now turns out to be a risk for Tesla owners who open their car with the phone.

Bloomberg reports that it keyless entryTesla’s system is easy to hack by using the Bluetooth Low Energy protocol (BLE). Sounds tricky, but basically the theft method works the same as with other keyless keys. Thieves clone the bluetooth signal of the smartphone with a device of about 100 peaks.

The amplified signal makes the Tesla think that the owner is near the car. Stealing a Tesla takes only ten seconds with the device. “Once the device is near the key or phone, the attacker can send commands anywhere in the world,” says the researcher.

Other car brands with a key app are also vulnerable

The doors will then be unlocked and you can even drive away with the Tesla. The British NCC Group demonstrated the hack and says that other car brands may also be vulnerable. Other Bluetooth devices can also be fooled in this way, such as smart door locks at houses.

According to Bloomberg the researcher reported the security flaw to Tesla, but the car brand did not consider it a significant risk. Tesla should start using different hardware for keyless entry; with an update alone, they wouldn’t be able to plug the leak.