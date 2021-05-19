Hacking Advice for the hacked person now from one address

Following the hacking of the Psychotherapy Center Vastamo, the government outlined further measures, one of which was the implementation of a channel to facilitate the management of locks and blockages concerning personal data.

Helsinki

For those who have been the subject of identity theft or burglary, help can now be found in one place.

The Digital and Population Information Agency has published Suomi.fionline service an information and transaction set that tells you how to act if you suspect that your personal information has fallen into the wrong hands.

“Our goal has been to create an entity from which the citizen can get instructions and information on how to manage different bans in one place,” says the CEO. Timo Salovaara In the press release from the Digital and Population Information Agency.

The new service package is aimed not only at those who have been the subject of a data breach, but also at those who have lost their passports or identity cards, for example.