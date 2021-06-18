What if you were a tiny little semi-sentient program running through a mainframe? Well, that’s basically what’s going on in Recompile – a Metroidvania-inspired 3D platformer that’s due to release later this year.

Recompile was originally planned for release in 2020, but as announced during Gamespot’s Play for All showcase, it’s now set to launch this August. Players take on the role of a computer virus that’s trying to escape deletion. It’s got snappy combat, generous amounts of mobility and plenty of hacking-themed puzzles – as I discovered when I tried it out at EGX Rezzed in 2019.

Oh, also there are some pretty spectacular visual effects going on, as you can see from the latest trailer:

Recompile Release Window Trailer

If all that sounds good to you, keep an eye out for when Recompile launches in August on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. And yep, it’s also launching on Xbox Game Pass.