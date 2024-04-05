Hacking | Activists claim to have hacked into the servers of Israel's Ministry of Justice

The group Anonymous for Justice says it will continue attacks on Israel until the war in Gaza ends.

Gazan anti-war activists claimed on Friday that they had managed to hack the servers of Israel's Ministry of Justice and take hundreds of gigabytes of data.

“Since the morning hours, experts in the ministry and elsewhere have been investigating the case and its possible consequences,” the ministry announced in the message service X, according to news agency Reuters.

According to the ministry, the extent of the files obtained by the hackers or their sources were not yet clear on Friday evening.

Hacking was made by a group going by the name Anonymous for Justice, which uses similar masks and modified voices in its videos to the hacker group Anonymous.

The group said on its X account that it had received information about ministry employees and judges, as well as official letters, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses.

According to Reuters, the group also published information, but its authenticity is unknown.

At issue is not the first time the group has targeted Israel. In mid-March, it claimed to have hacked the servers of Israel's nuclear research center.

The group says it will continue attacks on Israel until the war in Gaza ends.

Israeli officials said they were preparing for a similar attack in advance this weekend, as Quds Day is celebrated in several Muslim countries. It is celebrated on the last Friday of Ramadan and is used to show support for Palestine. Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem.

Correction 5.4. 11:34 p.m.: The hacker group has previously claimed to have penetrated the servers of the Israel Nuclear Research Center, not the servers of the nuclear power plant, as was previously reported in the news.