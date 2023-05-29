The first chief prosecutor in the Deira Prosecution Office, an expert in cybercrime, Counselor Dr. Khaled Al-Junaibi, warned of advanced methods that have spread globally to hack smartphones and steal their data, including bank card numbers, including wireless chargers on the surface, but they hide a reader device that penetrates the phone as soon as it is used.

Al-Junaibi told Emirates Today that the major problem with cybercrime that everyone should be aware of is that it spreads at a frightening speed across the world, because it is just an idea that turns into a method used by cybercriminals, without the need to move themselves from one place to another.

He revealed that there is a vast black market on the Internet in which stolen data is sold, whether bank cards or information about victims.

In detail, Al-Junaibi said that there are advanced methods for hacking phone and banking data, including a newly monitored method through types of phone wireless chargers, as hackers were able to provide them with a smart reader that steals phone data, once it is connected to the charger, and transferred directly to the fraudster.

He added that in order to avoid falling into the trap of this method, which was monitored in several countries, chargers and connecting wires (cables) for the traditional charger must be purchased from official stores and approved companies, and avoided buying them from unknown destinations, whether online or in regular markets.

He explained that resorting to cheap products is the most prominent error that leads to falling into the trap of electronic penetration, such as buying meals in the name of famous restaurants, such as pizza or burgers, at less than their value, and as soon as the card data is entered, its balance is withdrawn, so the buyer loses his money just because he is greedy to save a few Dirhams.

He stressed that electronic fraudsters are constantly developing their methods, and programs have been monitored abroad that simulate the image and sound, by obtaining 20 minutes recorded for the owner of the original voice, they can fake a recording of him and use it to defraud others, explaining that they impersonate celebrities such as artists and politicians to communicate with ordinary people and deceive them. .

He added that there are also programs that can simulate handwriting and signature in a very professional manner using artificial intelligence as well, to a degree that is difficult to distinguish by forensic experts, calling on community members to verify by more than one means the documents granted to them.

Al-Junaibi stressed that the electronic crime index, especially fraud by these methods, is still low in the UAE compared to other countries, but there is a need to raise the awareness of members of society, especially in light of the state’s strong digital infrastructure and its progress in the field of smart services.

He pointed out that there is a huge market for stolen data, especially bank cards, that are sold on the Internet abroad, and that all types of cards are available, warning of two very important things, the first of which is the penetration of this data when conducting transactions when traveling, or involvement in the use of stolen data through intermediaries. They sell it online.

Al-Junaibi said that there are similar cases that the Public Prosecution Office dealt with previously, such as the case of a person who bought three cars from an agency using cards he obtained from that black market abroad, and the agency took its usual procedures and carried out the purchase in light of obtaining money through cards, but it was discovered later. It’s stolen, after the cars were delivered.

He added that the legal situation was complicated after selling the cars, as the people who bought them had no legal responsibility, and in the end the case reached the civil court regarding the cars themselves, while the user of those cards was referred to the Criminal Court for his involvement in an electronic crime.

suspicious transactions

The first chief prosecutor in the Deira Prosecution Office, an expert in electronic crimes, Counselor Dr. Khaled Al-Junaibi, stated that every person should review himself before getting involved in accepting suspicious transactions, as there are those who offer to pay violations or renew commercial licenses and other government services on behalf of others in exchange for paying a value less than The usual fees for these services, and some agree and consider it an opportunity to obtain services at an attractive price, although this is illogical and has clear suspicions, in light of the service providers not announcing any kind of reduction, and then this person falls under the penalty of the law for obtaining money Suspicious source, even if it is impossible not to know. He stressed the need to use official channels to pay service fees, and not to deal with unknown or suspicious persons, in order to avoid criminal partnership.