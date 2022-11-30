A new widespread scam on TikTok is capable of installing a powerful virus on victims’ devices, stealing passwords and money. Hackers use a new trend on the platform to apply fraud, promising to remove a famous filter.

Currently, a trend circulates on TikTok in which users use a filter that leaves the body “invisible”, keeping only a blur in the places where it detects skin. To make most of the body “invisible”, users are recording videos nude or semi-nude, turning everything into a blur.

+ While Meta and Twitter lay off, TikTok plans to hire a thousand employees

This is precisely what cybercriminals have taken advantage of. Two profiles on TikTok began publishing videos promising that software is capable of removing the filter, that is, showing the naked people behind the recordings. The software, however, is a lie used only to deceive users, and the filter is not capable of being removed. Videos of the coup have been viewed more than a million times.

The discovery of the scam was made by the cybersecurity company Checkmarx. According to her, scammers offer the alleged software on a Discord channel. When accessing the channel, users have access to several pornographic videos, which hackers use to pretend that they are videos from which the TikTok filter has been removed, giving more credibility to the fraud.

To download the software and supposedly remove the filter from the videos you want, the user is directed to a GitHub page and a tutorial on YouTube. Upon completing the installation, however, he has a very dangerous malware on his device.

According to the team at Checkmarx, this malware family is capable of stealing Discord accounts, passwords, cryptocurrency wallets, credit cards and other files on the victim’s device.

To protect themselves, it is very important that users do not download software from unknown sources or click on links received by TikTok or other platforms with unrealistic promises.