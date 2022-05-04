New Lion.- The Debanhi case has generated so much expectation at the national level, that now it is the excuse of a possible “hacking” attempt of cell phones.

Yesterday he began a massive sending of text messages that includes a link that allegedly contains leaks from the file of the 18-year-old girl found lifeless in the cistern of a motel on the highway to Nuevo Laredo, and about which countless theories have gone viral. .

“URGENT. Debanhi case file leaked. They create DEBANHI LEAKS. Download the 300 mb of information here”, says the message, which would actually be an attempt to steal information.

The Attorney General’s Office recommended that the population not open the link included in the message, assuring that it is a common method of information theft through a malicious program (malware).

“News has been received of a message that reaches cell phones with the link of an alleged leak of the citizen’s file Debanhi Susana,” reported the Prosecutor’s Office before a query from EL NORTE.

“This is a virus that affects the device’s operating system. We recommend that you ignore the message.”

The fraudulent message was sent from multiple numbers and on several occasions to the same cell phone, always with the same text and with a link for the alleged download with “leaked” information from this case that the authorities have not been able to clarify.