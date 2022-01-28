Without a doubt, League of Legends is one of the most popular games globally, and has people of all ages playing it. Hackers are perfectly aware of this since they have started using the MOBAs from RiotGames as a tool to steal personal information.

Specifically, the hackers are replicating the client of LOL And in case you do enter your information into one of these fake clients, then you are giving hackers access to your account. How to know if the client is fake? Here is a comparison image:

The official image is the one on the left, but as you can see, both are extremely similar. However, there are certain differentiating elements such as the background image, the region, the spaces and the color of the checkbox. So before entering your personal data from LOL on any site, make sure it’s a legitimate site.

Via: Infobae