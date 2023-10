Waves of smoke after an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City | Photo: EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

The website of the Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post was taken down this Sunday (8) after becoming the target of a series of hacker attacks.

“The Jerusalem Post was the target of several cyber attacks this morning [de domingo]causing our website to crash”, published the Israeli newspaper on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The series of cyber attacks against the Israeli newspaper began shortly after the start of Hamas terrorist attacks against the territory of Israel, which have already killed 800 people and left around 2,500 injured on Israeli soil.

This Monday (9), the Israeli newspaper’s website remains offline. The Jerusalem Post is one of Israel’s best-selling newspapers and one of the country’s leading English-language media outlets.

After announcing that its website had gone down, the Jerusalem Post published on X that it was working to return soon.

According to the website Security Weekthe Jerusalem Post was not the only target of cyberattacks perpetrated by pro-Hamas groups against Israel.

Hackers from the Hamas-supporting group Cyber ​​Av3ngers also carried out attacks against the systems of the Israeli electrical grid organization Israel Independent System Operator, the largest electricity supplier in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

In addition to Cyber ​​Av3ngers, pro-Russian hacker groups also entered the cyber conflict by launching several attacks targeting Israeli government websites.

According to Security WeekMicrosoft released a report this year stating that a hacker group called Storm-1133 was carrying out several cyber attacks against Israeli government organizations responsible for the defense, energy and telecommunications sectors during the first months of 2023. According to the American company’s report , there was strong evidence that the group was acting on behalf of Hamas.