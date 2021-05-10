Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

The official page of the Jordan Football Association on the social networking site “Facebook” was hacked by unknown parties, followed by the publication of content outside the framework of the game, and despite the announcement of the association about this 6 days ago, it has not yet been able to end the control of “hackers” to continue. Page posted strange videos.

Although the Football Association revealed that it is working to restore the page as soon as possible, and to resume coverage of Jordanian football activities and tournaments as usual, the matter takes a period of time given that the account is official and documented by the social networking site, amid a series of videos that continue to flow amid comments Followers mixed between surprise at the inability to overcome the “hackers” and humor from what is happening at the present time.

The Jordan Football Association had suddenly accepted the photos that it had posted on its professional league matches, before the page took a new turn in anticipation of how long the intruders would continue to prevail.