At the beginning of the year it was announced that Microsoft had suffered a cyber attack by a group of Russian hackers known as Nobelium. Although at the time it was only mentioned that the email accounts of multiple employees were at risk, It was recently revealed that Microsoft's source code would also be in the hands of these criminals.

Through a new statement, Microsoft revealed that, although there is no clear idea about which source code has been hijacked, systems focused on the general public are not at risk. This is what was said about it:

“In recent weeks, we have seen evidence that [los hackers rusos] are using information initially extracted from our corporate email systems to obtain, or attempt to obtain, unauthorized access. “This has included access to some of the company’s source code repositories and internal systems.”

Beyond employee emails and source code, Microsoft assures that hackers have not been able to affect consumer-focused systems or environments. However, it is not ruled out that this stolen information will be used for future cyber attacks to be larger, and with a greater impact, not only for the company, but for users as well.

For its part, Microsoft has committed to stopping Nobelium before its attacks have any impact on users.. On related topics, here you can learn more about Microsoft attacks. Likewise, Microsoft would leave the analyst market.

Editor's Note:

It is a shame that these types of attacks happen. Although there is no talk yet of a blow to users, this will happen at any time. With the source code, hackers have the tools to do some type of severe damage that ends up affecting all users.

Via: Microsoft