Hackers hacked the air of the Belteleradiocompany and showed videos from mass protests.

On Saturday evening, September 26, on the air of state TV channels, in particular, “Belarus 1” and “Belarus 24”, footage of clashes between security officials and participants in mass actions was shown.

Currently live on website Belteleradiocompany is unavailable, the site is down.

Mass protests have been going on in Belarus for the second month. Their participants demand the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko, the holding of new elections and the punishment of the security officials responsible for the brutal crackdown on demonstrators. The authorities believe that elements of external interference are visible in the situation. According to Lukashenka, the protesters are trying to act according to the manuals of color revolutions, and they are controlled from Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Ukraine. The opposition is accused of attempting a coup d’etat.