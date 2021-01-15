He cyber attack directed against the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in December culminated in the worst way. Hackers leaked confidential documents about drugs for Covid-19 and the Pfizer vaccine – BioNTech in the so-called “dark internet” (dark web), as revealed by an Italian cybersecurity company.

The Agency is immersed in an investigation to clear up the security gap that suffered at the end of last year, and for which a illegal access to documents related to Covid-19, related to third-party medicines and vaccines.

Although it did not affect the functioning of the European body or the deadlines on the evaluation and approval of vaccines and medicines, a source from the European Commission acknowledged that the information “was manipulated before being published online, to undermine confidence” in immunizers.

“These documents, for that reason, must be considered with the utmost caution,” he said.

The Agency files were published in a blog entry by one of the attackers, who shared emails and names of officials, as well as captures and documents belonging to a secure communication portal reserved for authorized personnel. They estimate that at least a hundred accounts they accessed that information.

The data also includes documents of Pfizer – BioNTech of the authorization process for its vaccine, approved in December, as noted by Bloomberg. Was Italian cybersecurity firm Yarix the one who discovered the data on the darkweb and notified the authorities.

The vaccine manufactured by BioNtech and Pfizer became the first to receive emergency clearance in Britain last week and in Canada this Wednesday.

December was the month of cyberattacks against the vaccine

IBM security researchers said they detected cyber espionage attempts aimed at trying to gather vital information on the World Health Organization (WHO) initiative to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine in developing countries.

To deceive their victims, the cybercriminals mainly used the method of spear phishing, which consists of impersonating someone you know to obtain confidential and sensitive data.

The objectives of the campaign, in countries such as Germany, Italy, South Korea and Taiwan, were related to the development of the “cold chain” needed to ensure that coronavirus vaccines receive the continued refrigeration they need to be effective for the nearly 3 billion people who live in places where temperature-controlled storage is insufficient, IBM said.

For its part, Microsoft was another that detected sabotage attempts around Covid-19. In this case, Russian and North Korean hackers They tried to steal valuable information from major drug companies and vaccine researchers.

According to the research, most of the targets located in Canada, France, India, South Korea and the United States_ were “directly involved in the research of vaccines and treatments for Covid-19.”

Microsoft did not mention targets at the time, but noted that most had candidate vaccines in various phases of clinical trials.