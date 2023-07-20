RaHDit hackers published the routes of the ships from which they launched drones on the Crimean bridge

Members of the Russian hacker group RaHDit have unveiled the routes of ships from which they could launch drone boats to attack the Crimean Bridge. This is reported RIA News.

Representatives of the group said that they decided to publish the routes of the ships, from which, most likely, naval drones with explosives were launched, as a response to the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge.

From the investigation of the hackers, it follows that the tankers Beks Loyal and Khudayar Yusifzade could have participated in the operation to drop the boats. A few days before the attack, one of them was in the Black Sea, 100 kilometers from Novorossiysk, the second drifted south. After some time, both tankers met at sea.

According to RaHDit, shortly before the attack, drones were transferred from one tanker to another. The boats could be controlled by a third vessel, which was located not far from the Crimean bridge.

The terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge took place on the morning of July 17. According to the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, the object was attacked by two Ukrainian unmanned surface vehicles. On the fact of the incident, the Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case on the terrorist attack.