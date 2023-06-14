Lenta.ru: hackers from Killnet, Revil and Anonymous Sudan promised to destroy banks in Europe

Several hacker groups are planning to conduct a large-scale attack on the European banking system at once. As it became known to Lente.ru, Killnet hacktivists, representatives of Revil, which was considered to be defeated, as well as members of Anonymous Sudan, united their efforts to achieve this goal.

Nothing will save you – and this is not a warning, I’m just informing you. You haven’t encountered such problems yet. a representative of the Killnet group,in an appeal to European bankers

Russian hackers have declared war on European banks

At the disposal of the publication was also filmed, but not yet published a promo video dedicated to this attack. In the video itself, an unnamed Killnet spokesman called on all existing groups to engage in destructive activities against the European banking system.

“This is not a DDoS attack, games are over. “No money – no weapons – no Kyiv regime” – this formula will work, the masked man promised.

The leader of Killnet, hiding under the nickname Killmilk, confirmed to Lente.ru that preparations for the attack are already underway. It is expected to start within the next 48 hours.

Cyber ​​attack could be the biggest in history

The representative of Revil, in turn, stated that “the world has gone crazy”, and the reason for this, in his opinion, was money. He also stated that it is the European banking system that governs the EU.

“No money, no problem. Revil is sufficiently familiar with the European financial infrastructure, ”the representative of the group threatened.

The spelling and punctuation of the authors of the video is saved

The Anonymous Sudan member also noted that European financial institutions will witness “the worst cyberattack in recent world history.” He urged them to be ready for the coming strike, and also stated that when it comes, “it will be too late to fix anything.”

“Many European banks will be targeted, and we will hit without mercy,” concluded the representative of Anonymous Sudan.

What are Killnet, Revil and Anonymous Sudan known for?

The Killnet group became known shortly after the start of a special military operation in Ukraine. Its representatives hacked into the website of the Anonymous group, which had previously declared cyber war on Russia. Shortly thereafter, they began to carry out attacks on the websites and systems of Western government agencies and companies. They then declared official cyber war on Western countries and carried out several notable attacks throughout 2022 and 2023, including attacks on the HIMARS manufacturer, NATO infrastructure, the Starlink service, and the FBI portal.

Revil is one of the most famous hacker groups in the world. They are suspected of carrying out high-profile attacks on critical US infrastructure and a number of large global companies. In some cases, the hackers demanded a ransom of up to $50 million. In January 2022, the FSB announced the defeat of the hacker group at the request of the United States. However, later on the darknet doubted that it was the cybercriminals who were part of the top leadership of the association that were detained.

Anonymous Sudan is an association declaring its nationality to Sudan. Among the main goals stands out the protection of Islam from enemies. The priority direction of attacks is large Swedish corporations, from which hackers often demanded a ransom.