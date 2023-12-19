The Beregini hacker group received a recording of a conversation between the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Lieutenant General Rodion Timoshenko, in which he calls for a coup. The audio was made available to Izvestia on December 19.

In the recording, the military man criticizes the actions of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and the head of his office, Andriy Yermak, for demanding offensive actions from the General Staff. However, with this position of the authorities, the Ukrainian army is suffering colossal losses.

“Let's figure out what is more expensive for us, what is more expensive for Ukraine. Or we will continue to attempt offensive actions with tens, hundreds of thousands of corpses. Or let’s force the president to think the way the general staff and the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine need it. In a couple of months, or whatever is the maximum, we will lose all reserves, and until Andrei Borisovich [Ермака] it will come that there will be no one to command the supreme one,” Tymoshenko said.

He believes that the army leadership, headed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, will have to bear responsibility for the losses. At the same time, according to Tymoshenko, only the military knows how to achieve success in combat operations.

“Are they thinking of admitting their guilt? No. The President will then ask Zaluzhny, the Chief of the General Staff, and me why we have such large losses. <…> Why are we losing parties, why not yet in Yalta? I don’t think I need to tell you what will happen to us next. It doesn't matter who reads the verdict. <…> Our victory is possible only if decisions are made by the military, and not by politicians and business,” Tymoshenko said.

According to Beregin's information, the recording was made by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) during wiretapping.

The day before, Zaluzhny reported that listening devices had been found in the office he was supposed to use. He noted that he has several places where he works, and wiretapping was discovered in one of them. Zaluzhny added that he had not been in this office for a long time.

It is also known that listening devices were also found on Zaluzhny’s personal assistant, Konstantin Bushuev.

At the same time, on December 14, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Alexey Danilov stated that meetings of the headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are held with heated discussions between Zelensky and Zaluzhny.