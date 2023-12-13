The world of video games is not exempt from accidents, as there are often hacks by people who want to affect large companies in some way. This has happened with some games, such as a year ago in the massive leak of Grand Theft Auto 6. And now, before the end of the year, Insomniac Games has been affected by the alleged taking of information related to Marvel's Wolverine and also the next part of Spider-Man not yet confirmed.

Media sites like Cyber ​​Daily They mention that the hacker group called Rhysida They are the ones who have carried out this illegal act, and who are clearly no strangers to this business, since on previous occasions they have taken money from very important associations. This is followed by an important message, making it clear that you have seven days to pay a sum of money, or else the information will be auctioned to the highest bidder in the world of the internet.

Here is a fragment of what was given in the message:

With only 7 days left on the clock, take the opportunity to bid on exclusive, unique and impressive data. Open your wallets and get ready to purchase exclusive data. We sell only one hand, we do not resell, you will be the sole owner! Given this, Insomniac Games and Sony have gotten to work, this to get the data returned: We are aware of reports that Insomniac Games has been the victim of a cybersecurity attack. We are currently investigating this situation. We have no reason to believe that other divisions of SIE or Sony have been affected.

The auction of the information will begin with a figure of 50 Bitcoins, the equivalent of 35 million pesos. Among the information there is not only data on Marvel's Wolverine and also Spider-Man 3. But also compromising data such as the complete information of the voice actor of Peter Parker that they hired and also addresses of some employees who are developing these new works.

Via: Cyber ​​Daily

Editor's note: This is nothing new in the video game business, so it is expected that they will resolve it as soon as possible. At least they haven't released information about the games, so they haven't spoiled the experience for us yet.