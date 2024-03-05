Hackers were able to run GTA: Vice City on a wireless router

The German hacker group KittenLabs spoke about the GTA game running on a network router. This is reported in blog enthusiasts.

The specialists said that they chose the TP-Link TL-WDR4900 router for their project. According to them, the router is powered by a PowerPC processor and can run Linux, which means it can theoretically be used for gaming.

Hackers were able to set up a gaming station using an AMD Radeon GPU connected via PCIe. The specialists also installed a 32-bit Debian Linux distribution on the device. To run GTA: Vice City, released in 2002, they had to find old AMD Radeon drivers.

As a result, enthusiasts managed configure and launch the game on the router. GTA ran on the lowest settings, but was still playable. According to the hackers, they were outraged by the advertising campaigns of router manufacturers who position their devices as accessories for gamers, and therefore they decided to make a real gaming router.

At the beginning of March, it became known that the creators of GTA VI began looking for a Russian language specialist. An employee who speaks Russian and is culturally aware will apparently be working on localizing the game for Russian gamers.