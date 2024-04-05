For a few months now, users have been able to run a PSP emulator on the new device. sony called PS Portal, which manages to transmit the screen of PS5 to a portable device that has a Dualsense Separately, this has helped many people to test games on that device that used the UMD. However, a new free update arrived not long ago, which makes it no longer possible to use the most famous emulator in the PC environment.

Last month cloud vulnerability researcher Google, Andy Nguyen, revealed that he and a small team of other engineers had managed to hack the device to play games locally, running a PSP natively offline. And they were the ones who helped the company identify the error and how to solve it, so you can no longer try any of these classics, leaving a clear doubt in the community that was enjoying it.

We responsibly reported the issues to PlayStation. Bugs are fixed on 2.06. https://t.co/0B38HRaaaw —Andy Nguyen (@theflow0) April 2, 2024

It is worth mentioning that a large part of the public did not know about the exploit of this device, since it was not intended to be disclosed, and they have complained to the user why he did not share it, and instead did it with Sony so that You definitely can't play anything. Given this, he replied that the company would have found it anyway, no matter what, so the vulnerability patch has already been solved.

PlayStation Portal It is not yet on sale normally in our region, it can be purchased imported from the USA.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: They weren't planning to share the exploit anyway so there's no reason to get mad at the user. However, it would have been fun to play the PSP catalog this way with a much larger screen.