The US government has been subjected to a cyberattack originating from China, targeting the State Department in particular, official sources said Wednesday.

The hacking operation targeted, in particular, the e-mail accounts of a number of federal agencies, according to the information giant Microsoft, speaking of a party “based in China that Microsoft calls Storm-0558.”

Storm-0558 hacked the emails of about 25 organizations, including several federal agencies, Microsoft said in a blog post.

Microsoft did not clarify the specific targets, but a spokesman for the US State Department indicated on Wednesday that his ministry was targeted.

“The State Department detected unusual activity and took immediate action to ensure the security of our information systems and will continue to closely monitor the situation,” he said, without giving further details.

“In terms of cybersecurity, we do not disclose our response, and an investigation has been opened into the incident,” he added.

President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told ABC television that the hack was “detected relatively quickly”.