The hackers broke into the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus and added Alexander Lukashenko and the head of the department, Yuri Karaev, to the wanted list. Belsat reports this in its Telegram-channel.

The publication has published screenshots. The website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs indicates that Lukashenka and Karaev are accused of “war crimes against the Belarusian people”. The incumbent president was also accused of “usurpation of power.”

Now the department’s website is not opening, work is underway to restore its functionality.

On September 2, a hacker attack was carried out on the website of the administration of the President of Belarus. On the main page of the resource, photos of the head of the department Viktor Sheiman appeared with the headdress of the singer Verka Serduchka in the shape of a star and the white-red-white flag used by the opposition.

Mass protests have been going on in Belarus for almost a month. Citizens oppose the official election results. Lukashenko believes that elements of external interference are visible in the situation. According to him, the coordinators are trying to act in the country according to the “manuals of color revolutions”, and the protesters are controlled from “Poland, Great Britain and the Czech Republic.”