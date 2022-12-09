Dvach: hackers hacked the VkusVill chain of stores and posted data of 242,000 customers

Hackers hacked the VkusVill chain of stores. A database with data from 242,000 customers who placed online orders was made publicly available. This was reported Telegram-channel “Dvach”.

The size of the hacked database is 534 megabytes. Among the stolen data: phone numbers and email addresses of buyers, order dates, delivery dates, purchase amounts, as well as the last four digits of bank card numbers.

It is noted that the last orders in the stolen database are dated December 2022, this data was not previously published on the network.

