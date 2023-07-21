The newspaper pointed out that hundreds of thousands of US government mail messages are believed to have been accessed in this hack by Chinese hackers.
The email of Daniel Kreitenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian Affairs, was also compromised in the cyber-espionage attack, the newspaper said.
electronic espionage campaign
- Burns and Krytenbrink are the two most senior State Department officials targeted in the cyber-espionage campaign that was revealed last week and whose full features are still not known.
- According to the Wall Street Journal, the hacking process was limited to emails that are not classified as confidential.
- The newspaper confirmed that the messages from Burns and Krittenbrink could have allowed the hackers to gain deeper knowledge of the American planning for a series of recent visits to China by senior Biden administration officials, as well as internal conversations about US policies towards Beijing.
- US officials said the email account of US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was also hacked.
- A person familiar with the matter told the newspaper that it appears that the email account of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was not directly hacked in the hacking process and the accounts of his senior advisors.
- Instead, the hackers seemed to focus on a small number of senior officials managing the relationship between the United States and China.
- Sources told the newspaper that the estimate of individual emails accessed is approximate and could also increase.
#Hackers #hacked #email #ambassador #China
Leave a Reply