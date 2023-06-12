The operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory on Monday, June 12, reported a hacker attack on radio stations in the region.

“On the air of radio stations in Yeysk, Anapa, Tuapse, Novopokrovsky, Kushchevsky, Gulkevichsky districts, fake messages were heard. The fake signal was promptly interrupted. At the moment, the broadcasting of radio stations is being restored, ”the message on the Telegram channel says.

It is noted that the purpose of the provocation is to intimidate residents. The headquarters recalled that only official departments and state authorities can provide reliable information about possible threats.

Earlier, on June 5, there were reports of hacking of radio stations in several regions of the Russian Federation, where an “emergency appeal” was broadcast by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Later that day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the head of state had not made the radio address. Broadcast control was restored.

At the end of February, information about the air raid alert was broadcast on television and radio. As explained in the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the incident also occurred as a result of hacking the servers of local radio stations and TV channels.