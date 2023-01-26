One of the largest ransomware networks in the world has been busted. The Hive network has made hundreds of victims in the past year and a half, the FBI and Europol report. The American police watched for months and prevented new victims from having to pay a ransom of 120 million euros. “This has seriously damaged confidence in these types of hackers.”

