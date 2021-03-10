LONDON (Reuters) – A person involved in a cyber-hacking operation told Reuters that a small group of hackers on the international network were able to watch live footage and view the archive of clips filmed by surveillance cameras in hundreds of companies, including Tesla, after infiltrating the systems of the camera manufacturer Vercada. For the past two days.

Swiss software developer Telly Cottman, who has become notorious for exposing security flaws in mobile apps and other systems, showed Reuters recordings from inside the Tesla factory in China and at a gallery in California. It showed other footage from an Alabama prison, hospital rooms, a police interrogation hall, and gymnasiums.

Cottman declined to reveal other members of the hacker group. He said: They are seeking to draw attention to the widespread surveillance of people after they found entry information on the administrative systems of Vercada, available online this week.

Vercada acknowledged that there had been a breach, and said it had disabled all management accounts, to stop unauthorized access to its systems.

Vercada arrested the hackers hours before Bloomberg first published the news on Tuesday, Cottman said.

He added that the group of hackers could have, had they chosen, to use their control over the cameras to gain entry to other parts of Tesla’s networks, Cloudflare software company, and Okta.

Cloudflare said its security measures are designed to prevent any small intrusion from becoming a broader breach, and that customer data is not affected.

Okita said she continues to investigate, but her service has not been affected.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

A list of Vercada user accounts that hackers have shared with Reuters includes thousands of organizations, including the gym chain Bay Club and Virgin Hyperloop, a transportation technology company.