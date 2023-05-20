We tell you about hacker attacks more and more often. There are many companies that see their data stolen by malicious people every day, some even receive ransom requests as we told you here. Today, however, we want to talk to you about one attack that hit a very important institution for citizens of all Italy: theASL!

Hackers attack the ASL of Abruzzo, data on the dark web!

Today’s protagonist is Abruzzo, a region that suffered an important and massive hacker attack on the ASL on the night of May 3rd. The problem is more serious than one might think, as the stolen data, as you well know, includes pathologies and medical treatments and more, and all the loot was already uploaded to the dark web!

“Anyone who enters into or downloads the data published on the dark web by criminal organizations – and uses them for their own purposes or disseminates them online, on social networks or otherwise – incurs unlawful conduct which may, in the cases provided for by law, constitute a crime“, thus expresses the Guarantor for the Protection of Personal Data (GPDP) regarding the situation.

The attack not only released sensitive data, but also caused numerous problems, cancellations and delays in hospital services. The hackers in question should be part of the Monti group and the region she refused to make any contact with criminals.

Obviously there is no shortage of requests for compensation from citizens who are already turning to lawyers to obtain information in this regard. In short, a not very rosy situation and we’ll see how will everything evolve!