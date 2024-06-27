Cyberattacks where hackers hijack information, or ransomware, are quite common, and it seems that no company is immune from this. In this way, it was recently announced that Kadokawa, the parent company of FromSoftwarehas been a victim of one of these attacks.

Recently, it was revealed that Kadokawa has suffered from a ransomware attack. Although this information is new, This case actually happened on June 8, and it was not until a few hours ago that those responsible shared a statement regarding this illegal act. This is what they commented about it:

“Almost a month ago. Because of the language, it took him some time to realize that Kadokawa’s subsidiaries’ networks were connected to each other and to sort out the whole mess that Kadokawa’s IT department created there. We discovered that the architecture of Kadokawa networks was not organized correctly. (…) As we are business people we are only interested in money. Kadokawa is trying to close the deal, but the amount of money they have offered is extremely low for this company.”

At the moment there is no official response from Kadokawa regarding this incident. Those responsible have indicated that the company has until July 1 to respond to their demandsand if they do not comply, then they will release personal information of employees to the general public, something that can result in a big problem.

Currently, it is unknown how this may affect FromSoftware, but being its parent company, personal information is likely to also include the developers of this study. On related topics, FromSoftware is interested in an adaptation of Elden Ring. Likewise, here you can check out our review of Shadow of the Erdtree.

Author’s Note:

This is dangerous. The personal information of Kadokawa employees can endanger their lives and make them potential victims of other attacks of this type in the future. It’s complicated, but it seems that the company could give in to the demands of this criminal group.

Via: Ransomelock