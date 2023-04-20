This Wednesday the Bank of Venezuela would have suffered a cyber attack executed by a LockBit 3.0 ransomware, this is a type of malicious software that, if executed, kidnapped customer information. The hackers threaten to make the information public on May 10.

(Read also: The creator of Chávez’s Twitter account, also imprisoned for embezzlement from PDVSA)

From the LockBit 3.0 blog, the hackers announced the encryption of the internal data of the Bank of Venezuela and request a ransom to not make the information public.

Upon learning of the information, the bank published a statement on its Twitter account assuring that its “platform and electronic channels are completely normal and providing the usual service, with absolute integrity and security.”

#BDVInforma 📢 || Do not echo or fall victim to Internet pirates! We inform you that our platform and electronic channels are completely normal and providing the usual service, with absolute integrity and security. pic.twitter.com/NgbngmsT8f — Bank of Venezuela (@BcodeVenezuela) April 19, 2023

The institution asked not to pay attention to “network pirates who are part of criminal organizations that are dedicated to reputationally attacking institutions and companies.”

(You may be interested in: Chávez’s nurse and bodyguard, sentenced to 15 years in prison in the US)

Through Twitter, the organization Ve sin Filtro, a project that is responsible for displaying information without blocking the internet, demanded that the bank report the situation in a real way.

🚨The @BcodeVenezuela would have been a victim of ransomware #LockBit 3.0, as stated by the blog (accessible through Tor) of the criminal gang in charge of this malware. The attackers have encrypted internal BdV data and threaten to make it public in 20 days #19Apr pic.twitter.com/07j4uthjBv — VE without Filter (@vesinfiltro) April 19, 2023

Banco de Venezuela has at least 5.5 million users and is the institution in charge of the entire Venezuelan financial system. It is not the first time that the bank has suffered cyber attacks, but this time it seems more complex.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

More news in EL TIEMPO

Russia joins the request to lift sanctions on Venezuela

What did Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva and Nicolás Maduro talk about in Caracas?