The hacker group “Joker DPR” spoke about the severe wounding of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny

A representative of the hacker group “Joker DNR” said that the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny was seriously injured during a missile attack on his headquarters in early May. This is reported in the eponymous Telegram-channel.

Wound

The hacker said that the Ukrainian commander-in-chief was seriously injured in early May during a missile attack on the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to him, Zaluzhny underwent several serious surgeries that could affect his ability to command troops.

Information about the state of his health in Ukraine is blocked at the direction of Western curators so as not to undermine the morale, already bruised by the loss of Artemovsk. I have serious information about this. hacker from “Joker DNR”

At the same time, the hacker concluded that Zaluzhny, as a military leader, was threatened with resignation.

Absence from the media

The Ukrainian military leader stopped making public appearances after a series of strikes by Russian units on some military facilities in Ukraine. A hacker from the DPR Joker stated that he was “tired of looking at fakes with old photos supposedly from Cyprus at an expensive resort during the preparation of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

In turn, Russian war correspondent Andrei Rudenko also reported on the critical condition of Zaluzhny, citing a source in the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He recalled that the commander-in-chief disappeared from the media space on May 8. According to Rudenko, on that day Zaluzhny was seriously injured while in the Dnipropetrovsk region at one of the control points of the eastern group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The military commissar specified that now the commander-in-chief is in the main military clinical hospital, where doctors, including foreign specialists, are fighting for his life.

At the same time, the other day Zaluzhny appeared in the media space for the first time in the last few weeks. National University “Odessa Law Academy” (NU OLA) published video of his speech at the opening of the International Conference in honor of Science Day on May 20.

On May 12, Zaluzhny appeared in public after rumors of his death and gave an interview to journalist Dmitry Komarov.

Position of Ukraine

On May 21, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar commented on reports that Zaluzhny had been wounded. She denied suggestions that his absence from public view was due to this reason.

Commander in place. Does his job. Just chatted Anna Malyar Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Malyar added that the information wave about the possible disappearance of Zaluzhny was launched by the Russians. Similar publications, but about the death of a military leader, she already commented on May 10. “For three weeks there have been such messages. Everyone is alive,” the deputy minister said.

On May 10, Zaluzhny did not take part in the meeting of the NATO Military Committee at the level of Chiefs of General Staff. The head of the committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, said that the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a letter explained his absence to him by the tense situation at the front.