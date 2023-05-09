The National Police have arrested 40 people who are being investigated for being part of a structure that provided financing to the youth gang of the Trinitarians with which they allegedly obtained more than 700,000 euros. According to the investigations, the criminal organization used security tools hacking (computer hacking) to carry out scams with which to obtain money with which they paid the fees of their lawyers, paid the dues of the gang or bought drugs to later resell it.

The police force has informed this Tuesday of the details of the operation, in which they have searched homes in the provinces of Madrid, Seville and Guadalajara and numerous computer equipment has been intervened, in addition to instruments to open doors, lock picks or literature related to this group, one of the most active Latino gangs whose main rival is the Dominican Don’t Play (DDP).

Among the 40 detainees there are two hackers and 15 members of the violent group. All are accused of belonging to a criminal organization, bank fraud, documentary falsification, identity theft and money laundering. The police have discovered lists of more than 300,000 clients of banking entities and 53 cards in the names of the victims.

The investigation, carried out by the Central Cybercrime Unit and the Provincial Information Brigade of Madrid, began when the agents found out that some members of the gang used other people’s bank cards to buy virtual currency. In addition, some of its leaders used computer tools to send mobile messages (SMS) impersonating banks to obtain personal data from their victims and request credits in their name.

These SMS were sent en masse to bank customer lists. In them they alerted the recipients of a supposed security problem in their account that they could solve through the link that was attached to them and that it was fraudulent. When they got the victim to enter these personal data, usually secret, they were directed to a simulated web page, and from that moment they used their passwords to request quick loans or to link their credit cards to virtual wallets.

According to the investigation, the money they withdrew was used to pay the fees of the lawyers of the members who were in prison; to pay gang membership dues; to buy drugs that they later resold to finance the band’s meetings and parties; or to buy weapons. According to the investigators, those investigated had an extensive network of people who lent themselves to receive money from bank transfers and withdraw it through ATMs. To get the money from the cards, they also contracted point-of-sale terminals (dataphones) in the name of fictitious cosmetic product companies and simulated purchases.

Another part of the stolen money was sent to bank accounts abroad or invested in real estate in the Dominican Republic. The agents are now trying to locate all these assets through international police cooperation mechanisms.