Hackers | A Russian hacker group threatened to attack Finnish websites – According to an expert, it’s about banging braces

The hacker group has targeted the websites of the Cyber ​​Security Center and HSL, among others. The data security expert does not believe that the group has the capabilities to cause significant harm.

Russian The hacker group NoName05716 says on the Telegram service that it has carried out denial-of-service attacks on several Finnish websites on Wednesday.

According to the hacker group, at least the websites of the Cyber ​​Security Center, HSL, Väylävirasto, Traficom and Ely Center have come under attack.

A hacker group says in a message seen by HS that denial of service attacks are a “gift” Finland’s foreign minister Elina Valtonen (collector), who said at the end of his visit to Ukraine yesterday that Finland and the EU will support the country as long as it is needed.

However, the hacker group mistakenly called Valto “Evelina” in their message.

Hacker group despite the threats, all the above-mentioned pages were at least operating almost normally on Wednesday afternoon.

Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom’s information security expert Samuli Könönen however, confirms that attempts have been made to target the websites mentioned by the hacker group with denial-of-service attacks throughout the day.

According to Könen, the consequences of the attacks have been minor.

“There may have been momentary slowness or disturbances on the pages. Today, organizations are quite well prepared to fight this kind of attack,” says Könönen.

Könönen does not know how to consider the activities of the hacker group in question as a serious threat, but sees it more as a small tease.

According to him, it is an activist group made up of volunteers, whose primary goal is to influence Russians and pro-Russian people with information.

Könönen does not believe that the group even has the capabilities to cause any major harm.

“It’s enough for them to take the page out of action for a while and take a screenshot of it, which they can then present to their supporters in messaging services,” says Könönen.

