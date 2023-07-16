













He is already arrested but he will not end up in jail. This 18-year-old, whose arrest took place in September 2022, is accused of various crimes. Although he declared his innocence in some of them he admitted his guilt in others before the authorities.

In addition to revealing details about GTA 6, Kurtaj committed blackmail and fraud. But his psychological condition does not make him fit to be tried like other criminals.

This despite the fact that he also hacked companies like Uber and NVIDIA. It is evident that he acted against these companies but it seems that he had a special commitment against Rockstar Games. The above is based on the attitude he took against it.

Arion Kurtaj threatened this developer and publisher with publishing the source code of GTA 6. His case will be studied in depth by a panel of experts, but they will do so to see whether or not he committed the crimes charged against him.

That is, the psychologists in charge do not seek to convict him. Even though this hacker won’t end up in prison it doesn’t mean he will go free. He may end up in a mental institution.

The idea is that he receives treatment to prevent him from repeating what he did against Rockstar Games and GTA 6. Another penalty that you could receive is to stay at home but with restrictions.

What could these be? Well, in other cases, those accused of this type of crime are prohibited from approaching computers, gadgets or other technological devices. They must also do community work. So we’ll see what happens later.

