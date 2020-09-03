Highlights: Twitter account hack of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website.

The Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website has been hacked. The hacker called for bitcoin in donations for the Kovid-19 relief fund. However, these tweets were deleted immediately. A message was written on the Twitter account of PM Modi’s personal website – “I appeal to you guys to donate to PM Modi Relief Fund created for Kovid-19”.

In another tweet, the hacker wrote, This account has been hacked by John Wick ([email protected]). We have not hacked Paytm Mall. However now these tweets have been deleted.

Let me tell you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website has a Twitter account, it has more than 25 lakh followers.

Let me tell you, the name of John Wick Group came in the data theft of Paytm Mall. Cyber ​​security firm Saibal claimed on 30 August that John Wick Group had stolen data from Paytm Mall. Saibal claimed that this hacker group had demanded a ransom. The PTM, however, dismissed the claims, stating that no incidents like burglary occurred in the data.