The scandal is brewing in England after he Manchester City was again implicated in a serious accusation for violating the rules of the Premier League Financial Fair Play. A hacker would have him on the ropes.

According to the newspaper The SunCity “are facing the publication of hundreds of damning emails and documents by the hacker behind the football scandal. Football Leaks”.

City in trouble

City deliberately cheated on the Financial Fair Play rules. Pinto is preparing to publish new documents

The ‘hacker’ mentioned is Rui Pinto, who since 2020 has been in a witness protection program. According to his information, he has a compilation of “explosive” documents that can cause a global shock by showing that Manchester City has violated the rules of the FPremier League Financial air Play intentionally and recurrently in recent years.

“City deliberately cheated on the Financial Fair Play rules. Pinto is preparing to publish new documents, and City will have to attend a hearing on 115 charges from the Premier League for alleged financial irregularities in November,” said the cited media.

Rui Pinto held a press conference in OffShore-Alert Marbella and declared that he had access to thousands of emails from Manchester City that contain the key financial information to accuse the citizen team of breaking the rules.

“These documents form part of the Premier League’s investigation into City. I have already handed over five hard drives to the French and German authorities with millions of documents, including more about the City, and I have described what is on each one. They will find criminal relevance,” he noted.

He added: “Manchester City’s releases showed amounts of money paid by the club that were not mentioned to football authorities.”

Irregular contracts at Manchester City?

The Sun He pointed out that in the information leaked by the hacker, details of the million-dollar contracts of former players and former coaches appear; the Etihad team would be hiding numbers by passing them off as third-party sponsorships.

“Previously leaked financial information included details of the former coach’s contract. Roberto Mancini, as well as image rights agreements that involve the agents of Yaya Toure and emails about the club’s sponsorship income.

The champions of Pep Guardiola, who won a historic fourth consecutive Prem title last month, are accused of concealing third-party payments by disguising them as sponsorship income,” it says. The Sun.

A legal representative of Rui Pinto He explained in the last few hours that part of the information in the emails was shared with the authorities, who will review the documents to reopen the case.

The files will be published at some point, we can’t say when but we will

“We have been contacted by investigators to share information relating to Manchester City that has not been revealed before. We have not revealed the information yet but we have a huge archive of documents related to Manchester City that has yet to be published,” the lawyer said.

“The files will be published at some point, we can’t say when but we will,” he added.

For now, Manchester City have denied any accusation of irregularities in the financial documents presented to the Premier League, despite having more than 110 charges against them.

