In February 2022, Gary Bowsermember of hacker group Team Xecuterwhich was a target for lawyers from Nintendo many years ago, he was sentenced to 40 months in prison for his part in helping to run a business that reportedly brought him more than $300,000 in profit.

Thanks to a combination of time already served and good behavior while in prison, Bowser he is about to be released and sent home to Canada. On the eve of his departure, awaiting transport to Toronto with a new passport, Bowser sat down for an interview with NickMoses 05 to discuss the events surrounding his imprisonment and impending freedom.

As I said at the time of his conviction, although Bowser was guilty of a crime and confessed to this in a court of law, I still think it is interesting, and important, to look at the details of his treatment, which show the extent to which companies like Nintendo they pursue these cases through the US legal system and the severity of the penalties imposed.

Yes ok Bowser he was convicted, served prison time and is about to be released, his punishment is not over. In fact, he will pay for his crimes for the rest of his lifebecause the damages he was ordered to pay to Nintendo at the time of his conviction, a total of 10 million dollarsare so astronomical that you will probably never be able to pay them off.

Bowser say what Nintendo it can take 25-30% of your income for the rest of your working life. They started the process while he was still in prison; like many American inmates, Bowser he was able to work (for what is essentially a few bucks) while behind bars, and during his time in the SeaTac Federal Detention Center in Washington, he was able to pay for himself… $175.

Bowser was one of two men arrested in connection with Team Xecuter. Although commonly called a “hacker” in media reports, he confessed to being the company’s “salesman” and reportedly won $320,000 in seven years of work. The other, French national Max Louarn, allegedly the leader of the operation (a role he denies), has so far managed to avoid deportation to the US to face charges, though he is believed to have helped the company make millions. during the course of your operation.

Via: Kotaku