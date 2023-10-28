The group of ransomware responsible for the data breach Capcom In 2020 it has been “dismantled” in an international police operation, and one of its key members has been arrested.

According to Europolthe criminal group known as Ragnar Lockerresponsible for a strain of ransomware of the same name, “made a name for itself attacking critical infrastructure around the world, having recently claimed attacks on Portugal’s national airline and a hospital in Israel.”

The group also attacked Capcom in November 2020, in an attack that resulted in hundreds of thousands of pieces of personal data being stolen from its servers, including names and addresses of customers and former employees.

However, in an operation involving law enforcement and judicial authorities from 11 countries, the group’s “key target” was arrested in Paris and his home in the Czech Republic was searched, while five other suspects in Spain and Latvia were also searched. interrogated.

The infrastructure of ransomware The group was also dismantled in the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden, and its data breach website was taken down. As originally reported in 2020, Ragnar Locker targeted Capcom when they sent him a message demanding money in exchange for data stolen from their servers.

At the time, media reports claimed that more than 1TB of data during hacking and that the group of hackers He demanded $11 million in bitcoins in exchange for the return of the files. If no agreement was reached, then the data would be published or sold.

After an investigation into the hacking, Capcom stated that the total number of accounts confirmed as compromised was 15,649.

It also estimated that the maximum potential number of customers, business partners and other external parties whose personal information may have been compromised in the attack was approximately 390,000 people.

