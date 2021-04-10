Like every month, Netflix are renewing their content with new movies that dispute the popularity ranking. In that sense, Blackhat: online threat, the film starring Chris Hemsworth, has surprised by positioning itself as the most viewed on the streaming platform.

In 2015, the film was not well received at the box office, critics or Hemsworth himself, who was not satisfied with its performance. “I did not enjoy what I did. It just felt flat. It was also an attempt to do what I thought people might have wanted to see. But I don’t think I’m good in that space, “he said previously.

For these reasons, it was quite a surprise that Blackhat is the most viewed in the service, surpassing titles such as Shrek, Thunder Force, Run and Zombie Station 2. What did not cause surprise was the harsh appreciation of several fans who only rescued the presence of Hemsworth, through social networks.

Photo: Twitter capture

Photo: Twitter capture

Photo: Twitter capture

Blackhat – official synopsis

The governments of the United States and China are forced to cooperate for the sake of the national security of both powers. The reason: a strong cyber threat is putting the lives and future of the population at risk. These are high-level computer crimes for which they will have to turn to a skilled convict if they want to arrive in time to avoid the worst.

What did the criticism of Blackhat say?

With a base of 190 reviews, the film achieved a 32% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “Thematically timely, but dramatically inert, Blackhat leaves Chris Hemsworth in a confusing blunder of director Michael Mann,” the site’s critical consensus ruled.