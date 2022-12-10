Something that has already become a meme in the video game industry is the first game of Doom, title of which has been shown to run on different devices. This has been seen in calculators, audio consoles, light meters, pregnancy tests and now, a user wants to go much further in the Inception style.

The community member YouTuber Y doomworldkgsws, has set a new standard with Doom running inside your own Doom. The full explanation of how it works gets technical, but it boils down to an exploit that allows in-game code execution. That’s why the trick only works with the Doom 2 ororiginal based on TWOonly in this version.

Here the video with the process:

Even the user shows a tutorial how to run the exploit, you have to get the did-v1.zip file from Github. Then copy the file kgdid.wad to the directory containing doom2.exe, then run it in DOSBox with “doom2 -file kgdid.wad”, minus the quotes. Although it is more convenient to watch the video one by one to be more effective.

Remember that Doom It is available on many of the modern platforms.

Via: PC Gamer

Editor’s note: This is a new achievement for the most popular meme in the video game environment, surely there will be more modifications in the future, it will be interesting to know them.