Hacker “Joker” announced the work of his spies in the office of President Zelensky, the SBU and the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian hacker “Joker”, who moved to the DPR, said that his “spies” work in the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in the Security Service and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (SBU and Armed Forces of Ukraine). His words lead RIA News.

The hacker announced the work of his “spies” in the Ukrainian authorities and stressed that the data he published would hinder the search for new information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO. He emphasized that “this is not how it works.” The Joker has called fools those who seek to accuse him of the absurdity of the published data.

“And the way my hackers work, no one else works. Also don’t forget that I have spies everywhere. And in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and in the SBU, and in Zelensky’s office. So, there is access not only to information, but also to technology. And do not forget that I left a lot of my gifts in all their devices, ”he concluded.

On November 1, it became known that the Donetsk hacker “Joker” hacked the command and control system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “Delta”. This was told by the head of the press service of the republic Daniil Bezsonov.