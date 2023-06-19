In the era we live in which is now largely digitized, the groups hackers they have become the subject of stories, legends and often even a source of concern for governments and companies around the world. These collectives of computer scientists are distinguished by their technical skills, their agenda and their impact on the virtual and real world. In this article, we will explore the 10 most famous hacker groups that have marked the history of cybersecurity.

Hacker groups: here are the 10 most famous

Below is the list of the top 10 most notorious hacker groups.

1.Anonymous

Perhaps the most famous hacker group that needs very little introduction, Anonymous has gained notoriety for its operations hacktivism. Known for their Guy Fawkes masks, Anonymous has targeted governments, organizations and institutions deemed to be corrupt or restricting free expression online.

It must also be said, however, that this name has been used by various groups, not only by the “canonical” one.

2. Lizard Squad

Infamous for its Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, the Lizard Squad has affected several online platforms, including Xbox Live and PlayStation Network. The group has proven its ability to wreak havoc in the online gaming world.

3. APT28 (Fancy Bear)

Often attributed to the Russian government, APT28 is known for its involvement in cyber espionage operations on an international scale. The group has been accused of attacks on government organizations, defense companies and sports organizations.

4.Lazarus Group

With alleged ties to the North Korean government, the Lazarus Group gained notoriety in 2014 after the devastating attack on Sony Pictures. The group is involved in hacking, espionage and cryptocurrency theft.

5. Carbanak

Also known as Anunak, Carbanak is a group of cyber criminals specialized in stealing money from banks. Using sophisticated phishing and malware techniques, they have been responsible for significant financial losses for financial institutions around the world.

6. Chaos Computer Club (CCC)

One of the oldest hacker groups, the Chaos Computer Club it has been around since 1981. The CCC is committed to defending civil liberties and privacy online and has played a vital role in spreading technical knowledge among hackers.

7.Equation Group

Considered one of the most sophisticated hacker groups in the world, theEquation Group has been associated with the United States National Security Agency (NSA). The group has developed and used powerful hacking tools such as Stuxnet and Flame.

8. Syrian Electronic Army (SEA)

The SEA extension is a group of hackers who support the Syrian government. Their activities include hacktivism and website defacing, with the aim of spreading their propaganda and sabotaging their opponents online.

9. APT29 (Cozy Bear)

Alleged Russian hacker group, APT29 has been involved in several attacks worldwide, including hacking the servers of the US Democratic National Committee in 2016. They are known for their sophisticated espionage operations.

10. LulzSec

Active between 2011 and 2012, LulzSec he garnered media attention for his attacks on several organizations, including Sony Pictures, the CIA, and the FBI. The group demonstrated the impact a group of determined hackers can have on the cybersecurity landscape.

Little curiosity about the latter group: it is possible that the name has inspired the DeadSec of the video game Watch_Dogs, in which a group of good hackers fights the use of certain technologies intent on violating privacy.

In conclusion

Hacker groups earlier article they are just a small slice of a vast and complex ecosystem of hackers active around the world

While some seek to advance ideological causes or fight for freedom online, others are motivated by financial or political motives; their influence is evident in the digital society we live in, underscoring the need for robust cybersecurity and greater awareness of the cyberthreats that surround us.