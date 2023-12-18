Home page politics

From: Jana Stabener

Germany stands by Israel and maintains relations with Iran. An insider reveals that the diplomatic reality behind the scenes is different.

The The Middle East conflict divides the world into two sides that barely listen to each other. After Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel, the German government took a clear position and repeatedly described Israel's right to exist as a “reason of state”, i.e. the highest principle. Germany abstained from the last UN resolution on the blanket ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, among other things because the declaration did not say why Israel was forced to defend itself.

On the other hand, Germany and Iran maintain bilateral relations. Side by side with Israel and at the same time diplomacy with Iranian politicians? This is “double standards,” says the hacker collective Anonymous Germany.

What role does Iran play in the Gaza war?

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have repeatedly attacked Israel. Hamas is demonstrably supported by Iran, and the future of the terrorist organization after the war in Israel depends largely on Iran.

“If you as a German politician demand 'full solidarity with Israel', then you also have to end diplomatic relations with Iran,” demands Anonymous in an interview BuzzFeed News Germany. Anything else is “hypocritical.” Anonymous is particularly critical of the Iran nuclear agreement (JCPoA).

Nuclear Agreement (JCPoA) In order to prevent the construction of Iranian nuclear weapons, the “E3” (Germany, France, Great Britain), Russia, China and the USA signed the so-called “Vienna Nuclear Agreement” with Tehran on July 14, 2015. The JCPoA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) came into force. He accused Iran of restricting its own nuclear program. In return, the West lifted sanctions and the Iranian economy grew. In 2018, the United States under President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear agreement. Tehran then gradually broke its commitments. (With material from dpa)

“Everyone agrees that the nuclear deal is dead”

BuzzFeed News Germany investigates Anonymous' allegations and demands and contacts an insider. She is close to the Israeli government and has been involved with Iran's nuclear policy for a long time. When the nuclear deal was signed in 2015, Germany, France and Great Britain highly praised the move, but heavily criticized Israel, she says.

Today the parties have come closer: “If you ask all the parties in a closed room today, they all agree that the nuclear agreement is dead. Nobody will just say it. Because that would mean that you have failed and that the diplomatic means have reached their end,” she says BuzzFeed News Germany.

Given Iran's active role in the attack on Israel, the insider would like Germany to be open about the fact that the agreement is history and diplomacy with Iran is over.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) and Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran (collage). © Michael Kappeler/dpa, Iranian Presidency/dpa, collage

The federal government wants to maintain diplomatic relations with Iran

German diplomacy with Iran at the end? On October 4, 2023, three days before Hamas's attack on Israel, the Foreign Office published an update on the nuclear agreement. It says: “The federal government is sticking to its goal of a diplomatic solution.”

BuzzFeed News Germany the Foreign Office asks the Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, what the situation is with the nuclear agreement. “There are currently no negotiations on the JCPoA,” is the answer. Despite Iran's role in the Middle East conflict, they want to continue maintaining diplomatic relations.

According to the Foreign Office, it is clear that Iran has supported Hamas extensively for years and has therefore made the attacks on Israel possible. Nevertheless, it is “crucial that we continue to have communication channels with Iran.” We want to prevent a nuclear crisis from occurring in the Middle East at all costs.

Anonymous counters: “The German government always justifies diplomacy by saying that it does not want to lose influence over Iran. But she has no influence anyway,” says the hacker group. As good as you think Annalena Baerbock's “values-based foreign policy” is (which is even included in the coalition agreement), it fails completely when it comes to Iran.

