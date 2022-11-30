It is not news that large platforms are affected by hackers, this has happened with banks, popular pages and of course, social networks, among them WhatsApp. And now a hacker has shared on one of the best-known hacking pages, which has 487 million users, the biggest hack of the brand.

According to what the researchers of the portal known as cybernewswho have had access to a sample of 1097 numbers registered in the United Kingdom and 817 numbers in the United States, the phones are real and, of course, they belong to the users of the application owned by Meta.

Distributed user phone numbers include 84 countries. United States, with 32 million, Italy, with 35 million, Egypt, with 45 million and France with 20 million people. There are also some numbers of Spanish-speaking countries, among them are Spain mainly, from there are followed by a few located in Latin America.

This could indicate that a claim to Goal would be exposed, given that not long ago they were demanded money for having displayed the data of some users of social networks. Added to this is what has just happened with the hackers, and surely it will not be the first or the last time that these situations occur where those affected are the public.

via: cybernews