Hacker attacks are any type of offensive action that targets a computer, a smartphone, or any other computer system in general such as servers or network infrastructures, using various methods to steal, modify or destroy data or computer systems.

Hacker attacks, here are the 10 most common

Below you will see listed the 10 most common hacker attacks in the internet world:

1. Phishing

The phishing it is one of the most widespread and deceptive attacks. Hackers send fake emails, messages or websites that look legitimate in order to steal personal or financial information. To protect yourself from phishing, it is essential to check the URL of websites carefully and avoid clicking on suspicious links. The use of robust cyber security solutions and user awareness are essential.

2. Malware

The malware is a generic term that includes viruses, worms, trojans, and ransomware. These malicious programs can infect devices and compromise your privacy and security. Keeping up-to-date antivirus software and downloading only from reputable sources are crucial measures to keep yourself safe from this threat.

3. Brute Force Attacks

The attacks of brute force involve repeated attempts to guess passwords or cryptographic keys. Using automated software, hackers can break into vulnerable systems. Protecting yourself from these attacks requires implementing strong password policies and using two-factor authentication (2FA).

4. Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Attacks

The attacks DDoS they try to overload a server or online service with a massive volume of traffic, making it inaccessible to legitimate users. Organizations can defend against these attacks by geographically spreading servers, limiting anomalous traffic, and using DDoS mitigation services.

5. SQL injection attacks

The vulnerabilities of sql injection (SQL Injection) allow hackers to insert malicious code into an application’s queries, gaining unauthorized access to the underlying database. To protect themselves, developers must implement proper input controls and use parametric queries.

6. Spear Phishing Attacks

The spear phishing is a more targeted variant of traditional phishing, in which hackers who perform these types of hacking attacks focus on individuals or companies; using personal or professional information, attackers create compelling messages. User education on how to recognize and report such attacks is critical.

7. Social Engineering Attacks

L’social engineering, which we have seen extensively in an article, involves the psychological manipulation of people in order to obtain confidential information or access to protected systems. User awareness and education are essential to reduce the risk of this type of attack, note that these hacker attacks do not actually “attack” directly and the victim must also be quite clumsy.

8. Man-in-the-Middle (MitM) Attacks

The MitM attacks occur when a cybercriminal comes between two communicating parties, intercepting and often altering the communication; the use of encrypted connections, such as HTTPS, and the adoption of authentication protocols are essential measures to prevent this type of attack.

9. Zero-Day Attacks

The zero day attacks exploit vulnerabilities not yet known in software. Hackers take advantage of this window of opportunity to attack unprotected systems. Keeping your software up-to-date with the latest security patches is crucial to mitigating this risk.

10. Credential stuffing attacks

The attacks of credential stuffing involve the use of username/password combinations stolen from previous breaches on various websites and services. Hackers try to access as many accounts as possible using the same credentials; using unique passwords for each account and monitoring for data breaches can help prevent these attacks.

Hacker attacks yes, but defending yourself is your responsibility

It is important to be aware of the different types of hacker attacks and take preventive measures to protect your data and systems: use updated antivirus software, avoid clicking on suspicious links or opening attachments from unknown senders, using complex passwords and changing them regularly are just some of the actions that can help prevent cyber attacks.