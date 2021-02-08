An anti-fascist Jewish collective hacked two groups in the Ku Klux Klan. And then published the member data.

Anyone wishing to visit the homepage of the “Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Ku Klux Klan” at the end of January was greeted by a hearty “!!! Shabbat Shalom !!!” and “Good Night White Pride;)” in banner form.

Responsible is a Jewish-Israeli, anti-fascist collective called Hayalim Almonim (Hebrew for “Anonymous Soldiers”). In addition to hijacking the Texas neo-Nazi group’s website, the hacking group released members’ names, photos, addresses, and other personal information.

We would like to show you some external content here. You decide whether you want to see this element too. I consent to external content being displayed to me. This allows personal data to be transmitted to third-party platforms. Read more about our privacy policy. #goodnightwhitepride#amyisraelchai#jewishantifa#antifa The Patriotic Brigade of the KKK has been exposed. We have their names, addresses, phone numbers, everything.https://t.co/YtRK2aOrP0 According to News Reports, they have been active in 17 states. Retweet this !! pic.twitter.com/S0zFgn29kM – JewAnon (@justice_jew) January 30, 2021

The Klan website is now no longer accessible, instead its link leads directly to the homepage of the “Jewish Antifa”, on which the group discloses its research in detail.

The group serves the personal data of the host of the KKK website and possible leader of the “Patriotic Brigade” with a link to his entry in the register for sex offenders: He was convicted of raping a 14-year-old.

The correspondence of the “Patriotic Brigade” probably brought Hayalim Almonim on the trail of another, particularly large Klan organization in Texas: the “Church of the Ku Klux Klan”. Its leader was also allegedly identified and located, but with a clear indication not to get too close to the gun fan and a call to the FBI to take action.

On the hacker side, between screenshots of chat messages and e-mail lists, there are repeated calls for donations and expressions of solidarity, for example with the Black Lives Matter movement and generally with “all the oppressed”.

She said about her motivation Jerusalem Post hacking group: “Neo-Nazis and other white racist groups believe that Jews have an all-seeing eye. Our wish is to make their fantasies a reality and to use their conspiracy theories as a form of psychological warfare ”.

It’s not the first time the KKK has been targeted by hackers. In 2015 “Anonymous” published the data of several hundred members.