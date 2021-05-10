D.Ramatic events in America are not only preoccupying the global oil market: A hacker attack on a pipeline company in the United States on Friday caused the oil price to rise all over the world and also raises fears that similar attacks could also cause serious damage in Germany. Especially if the interruption of the oil supply lasts longer than five days, one has to expect rising prices, said Giovanni Staunovo, oil analyst at the UBS bank.

The affected Colonial Pipeline Company did not give a date on Monday when it could start operating its pipeline system again. According to the company, it is working on a plan that will initially open smaller sections, but leave the main pipes closed. Colonial has been targeted by a hacker attack and has ceased operations as a precaution. The company supplies the east coast of the United States with gasoline, aviation fuel and diesel from refineries in Texas and storage tanks along the pipeline. It ensures around 45 percent of the fuel supply on the east coast; the main pipe systems run from Texas and Louisiana to New Jersey. Colonial is a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell, Koch Industries and financial investors.

The energy supply is always the target of hackers. They make use of the often outdated control systems. So far, however, the attacks had never assumed this dimension. The seriousness of the supply situation shows the decision of the American Department of Transportation to declare an emergency in 17 states. It allows tankers to be exempt from working hours to drive longer in order to supply the states and the capital Washington with fuel.

Dominant market power causes displeasure

However, President Joe Biden has not yet made use of the option to allow more ships to be transported. The Jones Act, which is more than 100 years old, stipulates that ships for intra-American freight traffic must be built in America, operated by American crews and driven under the American flag. So far, these restrictions have prevented the use of additional tankers. However, relief could come from Europe. According to Reuters, traders have booked at least six tankers to bring gasoline from Europe to the United States. The transport across the Atlantic took around ten days.

Colonial Pipeline is not without controversy because of its market power in various local markets. Oil companies and refineries have repeatedly complained to a cartel authority responsible for energy that they are charging too high transit fees thanks to their market power. During the pandemic crisis, Colonial wanted to impose high penalties on companies that clogged their pipelines without having a buyer. The antitrust regulator had rejected the application.

At the petrol stations in America, no major price movements have yet to be seen. Many reservoirs had previously stocked up in preparation for Memorial Day weekend, which gives many Americans free days. Tourism experts expect a travel boom this weekend after pandemic restrictions were eased almost everywhere. If the pipeline system is to remain out of operation for a longer period of time, however, price jumps are to be expected. Earlier experiences show that. When the pipeline was temporarily interrupted due to severe hurricanes, prices at the petrol stations rose sharply.

Ransom for encrypted data

According to reports, a criminal cyber gang called Dark-Side is held responsible for the attack. It has apparently succeeded in penetrating the Colonial IT system, encrypting 100 gigabytes of data and blocking some servers. The group is apparently demanding a ransom for the decryption. The Federal Police FBI and a private cybersecurity company are on. The hackers apparently used a cloud service to park the encrypted data. According to Reuters, this cloud system has been taken offline.

The oil price rose on Monday, albeit not at a dramatic rate. The North Sea variety Brent rose at times by 1.3 percent to 69.20 dollars per barrel (barrel of 159 liters). The American variety West Texas Intermediate gained similarly to $ 65.75. The American gasoline futures contract, on the other hand, rose more than four percent to a three-year high of $ 2.217 a gallon.

The analysts at Commerzbank wrote that the price gap between gasoline and crude oil in America has risen to the highest level since September 2017, apart from the outlier in April 2020. “A longer interruption of the pipelines would have far-reaching effects on the oil market in Europe as well,” said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch. After all, the American east coast is likely to demand the lack of gasoline in Europe as well. “As a result, gasoline prices could rise here too,” said Fritsch. Petrol and diesel had already become slightly more expensive in Germany over the weekend, to 1.468 euros per liter for Super E10 and 1.33 euros for diesel.

After the hacker attack, the President of the Federal Office for Information Security in Germany, Arne Schönbohm, warned of dangers in this country too. “Cyber ​​attacks on critical infrastructures are a realistic scenario to be taken seriously in Germany too,” he said. The economy in particular is repeatedly confronted with serious cyber attacks. “In Germany, too, we will have to adapt even better to this threat in the future.”