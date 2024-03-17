Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Instagram profile hacked. While she was flying to Rome after the mission in Egypt, with a cyber attack, a story and a post were published on her account with the writing “Thank you Elon free Btc!” and a fake profile picture of Elon Musk. After a few minutes the intrusion was resolved, but in the meantime the images of the fake content published have already spread on social media.

The hacked profile is Meloni's historical personal one opened years ago. All the necessary investigations by the Postal Police are currently underway.