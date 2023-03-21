Ferrari under attack. And this time Red Bull has nothing to do with it. The Maranello house has in fact suffered a cyber attack complete with a ransom request for some of its customers’ contact details. The news was released late in the evening by Ferrari itself after informing the competent authorities.

The press release reads: “In line with its corporate policy, Ferrari will not accept any ransom requests as agreeing to such requests would finance criminal activities and allow the perpetrators of the threats to perpetuate their attacks”. Therefore, no intention of giving up, even if it is the worst hacker attack (but not the first) that Ferrari has suffered.

However, Ferrari’s operations have not been blocked, also because the blackmail request does not concern the company’s business which continues on a regular basis. However, customers were immediately notified of what happened. The company “immediately launched an investigation in collaboration with a world-leading cybersecurity company. Furthermore – he explains – we have informed the competent authorities and we are sure that they will do everything in their power in carrying out the investigations”. He then adds: “Ferrari takes the issue of its customers’ confidentiality very seriously and understands the importance of what happened. We have collaborated with experts to further strengthen our systems, of whose solidity we are confident”.