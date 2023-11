US President Joe Biden and Chinese dictator Xi Jinping: in September, a Chinese cyber attack stole 60,000 emails from US State Department employees | Photo: White House/Wikimedia Commons

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the largest banking entity in the Asian country, suffered a cyber attack that affected some of its financial services systems in the United States, the institution itself reported this Friday (10), through of communication.

The ransomware attack, which occurred on Wednesday (8), consists of kidnapping, encryption and subsequent demand for data ransom in exchange for passwords to recover it.

ICBC explained that immediately after discovering the incident, it “disconnected and isolated” the affected systems to contain the attack. The institution reported that it has opened a “complete investigation” and is moving forward with its “recovery efforts” for services, with the support of its team of computer security experts.

The bank also announced that it reported the incident to law enforcement authorities and was able to successfully settle the US Treasury bond trading operations carried out on Monday (6) and the bond financing operations for later repurchase carried out on Tuesday. .

The entity guaranteed that the attack “had no impact” on the bank’s headquarters in China or its branch in New York, as the business systems work “independently”.

A spokesperson for the United States Treasury Department said in recent hours that it was “aware” of the attack and clarified that it “maintains contact with financial sector participants and regulators.” (With EFE agency)