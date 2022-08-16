Platforms such as Portal da Prefecture, Carioca Digital and Táxi Rio are among the affected systems

The city hall of Rio de Janeiro informed, on Monday night (15.Aug.2022), that its systems will remain down until the damage caused by a hacker attack in the morning is repaired. THE IplanRio (Municipal IT and Planning Company) is working to normalize the situation, according to the municipal administration.

The Datacenter was the target of criminals. Preventively, the City Hall Portal it’s the Carioca Digitalas well as all services integrated to these platforms, were taken offline.

The service Rio Taxi was also affected. Patients who undergo hemodialysis or other treatments and depend on the platform to get around cannot go to the Health Units.

In addition, the main services provided to the population at the São Sebastião Administrative Center, in Cidade Nova, were inoperative.

“The city hall asks for the understanding of cariocas and emphasizes that Iplan servers are working to minimize the impact and get the system back to normal as soon as possible.”, he informed.

